Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5,272.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

