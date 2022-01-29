AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Update

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AERC stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.