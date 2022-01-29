Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Cap of $7,635.15

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $7,635.15 and $35,187.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109107 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.