AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $732,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in AF Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 531,282 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. AF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.