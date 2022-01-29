AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the December 31st total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AFCG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. Equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

