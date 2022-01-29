AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.74 on Friday. AGC has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

