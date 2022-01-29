Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,788 shares of company stock worth $4,754,094.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agiliti by 88.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agiliti by 235.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.