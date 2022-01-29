Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

