AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

