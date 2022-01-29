AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $24.39 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.