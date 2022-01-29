Agrello (DLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,379.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Agrello has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $244,254.59 and approximately $20,379.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108637 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.