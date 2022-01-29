Aidos Kuneen Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $260,651.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,666.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.15 or 0.06812758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00290923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.78 or 0.00782608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00402683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00242751 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

