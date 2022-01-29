AiLink Token (ALI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded up 77.4% against the dollar. One AiLink Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $260,555.28 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00257615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.01119671 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars.

