Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $277.63 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.