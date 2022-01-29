AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $25.23 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $521,353.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00108279 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

