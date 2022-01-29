Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $46.19 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and $4.51 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

