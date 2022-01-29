Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

