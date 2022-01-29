Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.02% of Alaska Air Group worth $295,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

