Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

