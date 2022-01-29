Aleph.im Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $94.29 million and $1.05 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109071 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.