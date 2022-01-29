Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Alexander’s worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 91.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 279.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ALX opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.15 and a 52-week high of $308.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.