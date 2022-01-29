Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.