Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,273,079 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Alibaba Group worth $1,379,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

BABA stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

