ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 46.8% in January

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.68 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

