All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,595 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $111.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.