Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,671 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.