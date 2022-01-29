Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 15,902 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.07% of SB Financial Group worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

