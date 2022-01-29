Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Progyny worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after buying an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,766,212. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

