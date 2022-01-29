Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 26,635 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $135,720,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.