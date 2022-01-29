Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 63,263 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.39% of Territorial Bancorp worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

