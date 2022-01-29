Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of LCI Industries worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

