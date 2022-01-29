Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

