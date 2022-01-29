Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

