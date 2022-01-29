Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.12 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Quidel worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 58.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 19.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $101.74 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

