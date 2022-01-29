Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Owens & Minor worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.