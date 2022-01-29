Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.31 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,998 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

