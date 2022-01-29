Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,996 shares of company stock worth $87,018,944 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

