Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of HUYA worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

HUYA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

