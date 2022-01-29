Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

