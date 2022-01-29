Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.05% of Orange County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBT opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

