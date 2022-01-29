Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 182,258 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 387.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 492.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

OPCH stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

