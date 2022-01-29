Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,735 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

