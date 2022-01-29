Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 84,659 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,659 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of Ferro worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at $13,481,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at $12,846,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.