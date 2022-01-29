Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Progress Software worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

