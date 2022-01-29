Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $159.64 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.