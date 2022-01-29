Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

