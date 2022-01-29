Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of TTEC worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TTEC by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in TTEC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.42 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

