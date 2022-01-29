Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,324,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Zendesk worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $94.51 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

