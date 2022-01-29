Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,330 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Blackbaud worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.73 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,766.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.