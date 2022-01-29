Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,726 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

